First News: Schoolgirl enjoys space chat

Isabella at work

SCHOOLGIRL ENJOYS SPACE CHAT

Eight-year-old Isabella Payne had an out-of-this world experience during her summer holidays, when she got to speak to American astronaut Kjell Lindgren on board the International Space Station.

Isabella, from Broadstairs in Kent, managed to make contact with Lindgren via her dad’s amateur radio equipment. Matthew Payne has had a radio licence for 22 years and couldn’t believe it when Lindgren called one night – he had to quickly wake Isabella up so she could speak to the spaceman!

Mollie

The ISS has some radio equipment that’s used by astronauts to make contact with schools. They also occasionally call amateur radio operators like Matthew. Isabella has been a big fan of space since she was just two years old and was desperate to chat to a real-life astronaut, and now she’s had her chance!

Lindgren also seemed to enjoy the communication. He tweeted: “This may be my favorite contact so far. Thanks Isabella and @m0lmk!”

YOUR NEWS

Young people! Send us your news and photos to [email protected] and have your story published on this page and, perhaps, in First News too.

DRAGON SLAYER

By Mollie Sandlin

I had the exciting opportunity to go and see the opening night of the Dragon Slayer production at Warwick Castle and WOW what an experience!

They used lights to project onto the castle to tell the story, and even had fire that went off when the dragon opened its mouth, which was so clever. The lights were so colourful, which gave the scenes more atmosphere. It was absolutely fascinating, and at the end they also

used fireworks.

DIARY DATES

Notting Hill Carnival

27-29 august

Europe’s biggest street party returns for another year.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

1-30 September

A month to raise awareness of the young people dealing with cancer, as well as their families. People are encouraged to wear a gold ribbon to show their support.

WOW!