News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Eyemouth pupils head green race

Pupils from Eyemouth High School have cemented their place in greenpower racing with two teams making the podium at East Fortune racetrack.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 11th May 2023, 16:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 16:04 BST
Paul Watson set to start the race.Paul Watson set to start the race.
Paul Watson set to start the race.

On Wednesday, May 3, five teams from Scottish Borders Council high schools made the trip to compete in the latest Greenpower Education Trust event, with Eyemouth teams finishing second and third.

Greenpower Education Trust is a UK based charity which aims to get young people enthusiastic about science and engineering by challenging them to design, build and race an electric car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Supplying age appropriate Kit Cars, which can be built in school and raced at motorsport venues at organised events, the Greenpower challenge uses the excitement of motorsport to inspire young people to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM).

Paul Watson, school technician at Eyemouth High, first brought the Greenpower initiative to pupils six years ago, and following the project’s success, it has now grown within SBC schools, with a further three high schools, Berwickshire, Kelso and Hawick, all now taking part in the initiative.

Most Popular

Paul said: “This is a very proud moment for our school and our team here at Eyemouth. My vision started with one kit car and has now grown to include two cars, two racing teams and we are now engaging with feeder primaries as well helping other schools in the Borders.”

Further to the success of the work in school, Eyemouth High School has received a Greenpower Centre of Excellence Award, and Paul has been recognised as a Greenpower Ambassador.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul added “Greenpower is not just about racing. It is about sustainability, engagement with STEM activities, team work and communication amongst our young people. We are honoured to have received this award and plan on continuing to educate the school and community about the benefits of Greenpower.

Councillor Leagh Douglas said: “We are hugely proud of Paul and his enthusiasm and dedication to this fantastic initiative. It is no surprise that he has been recognised as a Greenpower Ambassador and Eyemouth High School a Greenpower Centre of Excellence. The event today, has given the teams from SBC a terrific opportunity to showcase their skills and hard work from what they have achieved in school through the Greenpower project.”

Related topics:EyemouthScottish Borders CouncilBorders