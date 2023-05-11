Eyemouth pupils head green race

Paul Watson set to start the race.

On Wednesday, May 3, five teams from Scottish Borders Council high schools made the trip to compete in the latest Greenpower Education Trust event, with Eyemouth teams finishing second and third.

Greenpower Education Trust is a UK based charity which aims to get young people enthusiastic about science and engineering by challenging them to design, build and race an electric car.

Supplying age appropriate Kit Cars, which can be built in school and raced at motorsport venues at organised events, the Greenpower challenge uses the excitement of motorsport to inspire young people to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM).

Paul Watson, school technician at Eyemouth High, first brought the Greenpower initiative to pupils six years ago, and following the project’s success, it has now grown within SBC schools, with a further three high schools, Berwickshire, Kelso and Hawick, all now taking part in the initiative.

Paul said: “This is a very proud moment for our school and our team here at Eyemouth. My vision started with one kit car and has now grown to include two cars, two racing teams and we are now engaging with feeder primaries as well helping other schools in the Borders.”

Further to the success of the work in school, Eyemouth High School has received a Greenpower Centre of Excellence Award, and Paul has been recognised as a Greenpower Ambassador.

Paul added “Greenpower is not just about racing. It is about sustainability, engagement with STEM activities, team work and communication amongst our young people. We are honoured to have received this award and plan on continuing to educate the school and community about the benefits of Greenpower.