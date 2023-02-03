How the new Community Campus is expected to look.

The preparatory works, which are anticipated to last for 13 weeks, will prepare the site, both at the front of the existing Galashiels Academy and an area of the neighbouring Scott Park, for the forthcoming main works which are expected to commence later in the year.

The planned works during this period include:

Establishing a temporary work site for the localised work areas Archaeology works within Scott Park on the site of the new building Tree protections Ecological protective measures Diversions to underground services and utilities Demolition of part of the existing school CDT wing Creating new temporary school fire muster points Playground clearances; and Preparation for main works site access

During the February mid-term break, beginning Monday, February 13, the access route to the school from the bus drop-off area on Livingston Place will be closed.

The path network from the bus drop-off area towards the main school access road (past the nursing home and church) will remain open for all children and visitors when the school opens after the break.