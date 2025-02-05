Dumfries and Galloway College expands Supported Learning pathways

Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) is excited to announce the introduction of new and enhanced learning pathways designed to provide even greater support and opportunities for students who benefit from a supported and inclusive learning environment.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of its ongoing commitment to improving educational experiences across both its Dumfries and Stranraer campuses, DGC has developed a new, aligned pathway that ensures learners receive the guidance, skills and support they need to achieve their aspirations.

This enhanced approach has been developed in by DGC alongside its valued partners to offer clear progression routes, improved learning experiences and stronger transitions into further education and employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The college is proud to highlight a range of opportunities available across both campuses within the pathway:

DGC's Crichton Campus in Dumfries

Introduction to LEAP (SCQF Level 3)

Designed as part of DGC/s College Academy for senior-phase pupils, this course provides an enhanced transition into college for students who thrive in a supported learning environment. It builds confidence, independence and key skills to support further progression.

Sustained Transition and Routes (STAR)

STAR offers a structured learning journey for students who require a supported approach to education, helping them build essential life and employability skills while preparing for future opportunities.

DGC is committed to working with key partners to enhance learning experiences for everyone. Project SEARCH, run in conjunction with the Employability and Skills team at Dumfries and Galloway Council, provides work-based learning opportunities for students with additional support needs in both Stranraer and Dumfries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna Campbell, Principal and CEO, Dumfries and Galloway College, said: “We are proud to introduce this enhanced pathway that reflects our commitment to inclusivity, support and student success. By working closely with our partners and aligning our courses across both campuses, we are ensuring that every learner has access to the resources and guidance they need to achieve their ambitions.”