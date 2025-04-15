Decision on the future of Borders nurseries slammed 'a disgrace'

Campaigners outside SBC's headquarters.

The future of several rural nurseries across the Borders are hanging in the balance today after councillors were divided over controversial closure proposals.

A move to mothball seven nurseries due to a decline in child numbers has been met with widespread anger and dismay by parents.

The nurseries facing the axe are at Channelkirk, Cockburnspath, Ednam, Fountainhall, Walkerburn, Westruther and Yetholm.

Councillors have been inundated with messages of concern over the impact the proposals would have on pupils and rural communities across the region.

At a meeting of Scottish Borders Council’s Executive Committee on Tuesday, April 15, many parents and children packed the public gallery as the issue was debated.

Many elected members agreed that the issue had been poorly communicated to the public which had resulted in misinformation.

An amendment was presented by Councillor David Parker, independent for Leaderdale & Melrose, to pause the mothballing process to enable a much-wider consultation.

He sought a guarantee that none of the nurseries would close in the academic year 2025/26 as those consultations were carried out.

But in the event a motion put forward by Conservative council leader Euan Jardine was passed.

It set out that no nurseries would be closed in the short-term and that a full consultation with affected families would be carried out ahead of recommendations being brought to full council in October, or earlier if possible – a move that has sparked backlash from fellow party politicians.

A working group would also be established as part of the proposals.

Councillor Jardine’s motion was carried by nine votes to seven.

Mr Parker said SBC had “dropped the ball” on the mothballing proposals, adding: “My problem with this process, having seen it and having been involved with it, is I don’t think it has been robust and I do think there have been deficiencies and I don’t think it has been the education department’s finest hour.

“Therefore we should pause, we should reflect and we should think again and give ourselves time and space to do that and not rush with a four week consultation which is not going to be properly mapped out and reach some kind of decision on these nurseries in June, so they don’t operate next year, they absolutely should operate next year and we should take time to get this policy and our processes right.”

It was a move supported by Councillor Tom Weatherson, Conservative for Kelso & District, who voted against his own political group for the first time since 2007 after saying he felt “rushed” into making a rapid decision.

He said: “I only found out about this last Tuesday and we are here today trying to make this decision, which I think is wrong. I am not convinced we have explored every option and Councillor Parker’s option will allow us to do that.”

It was a view echoed by Councillor Leagh Douglas, Conservative for Selkirkshire, who also supported Councillor Parker’s amendment, saying the messages she had received from the public had “really resonated”.

She said: “I also come to this as a mother of three and all of my children began their education in a small rural nursery beside the village school here in the Scottish Borders and that experience has stayed with me and it’s why I see the rural early years provision as much more than a stand alone service. It very often plays an integral part in holding rural life together.

“We need to pause, listen and act in a way that is rooted in the needs of the communities we are here to serve.”

Her comments were greeted with a round of applause from the public gallery.

Earlier Councillor Julie Pirone, SBC’s executive member for education, youth development and lifelong learning, said the proposals were not created “on a whim” but said “lessons would be learned” from the way the process had been handled.

Addressing the public gallery, she said: “I am sorry for the delay today in making any kind of decision and you’ve probably seen from all of us that that decision is hard, but we are in dire straits as a council and I think it is right and proper that we have a consultation with all of you, that we listen to communities.

“It is clear we have to listen to a much more rounded view here.”

Upon hearing the news, Scottish Borders MP, John Lamont, said: “It's a disgrace that the council is ignoring the views of so many parents and families across the Borders.

“Going ahead with a consultation makes no sense when local people are firmly opposed to these plans. We all want rural services to be protected, not shut down.

“Councillors who voted for this, both from the SNP and my own party, must explain to local people why they think nursery closures should be on the table.

“Everyone who backed these plans should face the scrutiny of a public meeting so they can outline why they have made this awful decision and listen to the views of residents."

Scottish Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton added: “This decision is completely wrong and must be reversed.

“All plans to close nurseries should be abandoned immediately.

“The council should be helping families with childcare needs, not limiting the options and making it harder for parents and carers.

“When this consultation goes live, I would encourage all parents and everyone in the affected communities to make their voices heard."

A statement on behalf of the SNP Group at Scottish Borders Council read: “Following a robust debate on how to approach nursery place allocation, Scottish Borders Council has agreed to meaningful engagement with communities about its policy.

“The decision passed by SBC’s Executive Committee commits to keeping nurseries open while communities have their say on individual nursery classes and the criteria for wider assessment.

“An SNP amendment was accepted which adds consideration of issues parents have raised including the cost and accessibility of transport to alternative nurseries, levels of deprivation in communities and the environmental impact of decisions.”

Councillor Fay Sinclair added: “The strength of feeling on this issue is clear which is why we worked hard to try to reach a cross-party consensus that would reflect the valid concerns that have been raised and bake them into the policy the council will follow, not just this year but going forward.

“Kicking this issue down the road to be dealt with next year would only prolong the uncertainty for communities, that’s why we couldn’t accept Councillor Parker’s amendment.

“We need meaningful consultation that guarantees concerns are taken into account and I believe that’s what we’ve achieved today.”

Members who voted for the motion were:

Councillor Jane Cox, Conservative, Hawick & Hermitage

Councillor Marshall Douglas, SNP, Tweeddale East

Councillor John Greenwell, Conservative, Mid-Berwickshire

Scott Hamilton, Conservative, Jedburgh & District

Councillor Euan Jardine, Conservative, Galashiels & District

Councillor Jenny Linehan, Conservative, Leaderdale & Melrose

Councillor Julie Pirone, Conservative, Tweeddale East

Councillor Fay Sinclair, SNP, Galashiels & District

Councillor Elaine Thornton-Nicol, SNP, Selkirkshire

Councillors who voted for the amendment were:

Councillor Caroline Cochrane, Independent, Selkirkshire

Councillor Leagh Douglas, Conservative, Selkirkshire

Councillor Simon Mountford, Conservative, Kelso & District

Councillor David Parker, independent, Leaderdale & Melrose

Councillor Euan Robson, Lib Dem, Kelso & District

Councillor Robin Tatler, independent, Tweeddale East

Councillor Tom Weatherston, Conservative, Kelso & District