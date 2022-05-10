Countryside Day returns

Sadly, the event was cancelled in the previous two years, but this year’s children will be able to benefit from the visit, where they will learn about farming, food production and rural life.
The field-to-fork initiative has given countless children a real insight into what it takes to get their food on the table.
As part of the 2022 Schools Countryside Day, the children will have the chance to enjoy over 50 activities and demonstrations ranging from spinning, weaving, milking, beekeeping and auctioneering to sheep-shearing and stick-making.
Sustainability is a core theme of this year’s event and the pupils will discover the importance of soil and woodland management, song birds and protecting and enhancing the environment. They will also learn about healthy eating, livestock management, seasonal foods and the significance of food miles.
Speaking on behalf of sponsor, the Fallago Environment Fund, The Duke of Roxburghe said: “The Border Union’s Schools Countryside Day is a hugely important event which provides an inspirational way for the region’s children to learn about the rural environment that surrounds them.
"We hope that they will return home with new-found appreciation of a host of topics, from farming and food production to the protection of the Borders’ rich natural assets, and that they will have been inspired by the wonderful variety of rewarding careers that the region has to offer. We’re delighted that the Fallago Environment Fund is able to use these windfarm-generated funds to support this exceptional event.”
In addition to grant funding from the Fallago Environment Fund, the event is also supported by Scottish Borders Council, Charity Begins at Home, BASF, Kelso Farmer’s Market, Grahams Family Dairy, Scottish Land & Estates, Sainsbury’s and Ford & Etal Estates.
Peter Douglas, Chair, Border Union Agricultural Society, said; “The event is now one of the four core events in the Society’s annual programme. It’s a huge undertaking featuring around 170 teachers and 150 stewards in addition to the 250 people from organisations across the region, who deliver the hands-on activities and demonstrations that make this such a valuable and memorable experience for the children. We’re extremely grateful to the Fallago Environment Fund and all our supporters for helping us to create this important annual showcase of Borders rural life.”