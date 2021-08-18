Dog dirt discussed.

Dog fouling is one of the most complained about issues raised with elected representatives in the region.

Of the dog fouling complaints received since April’s date 11 were passed on to Scottish Borders Police.

That in turn led to the issuing of two Fixed Penalty Notices – resulting in a fine of £80, going up to £100 if not paid in 28 days – with a further six dog owners given police warnings. Penalty notices are also now served as a default position if they are supported by a willing witness.

The statistics come as the council’s audit and scrutiny committee considered the impact of the authority Responsible Dog Ownership Strategy 2018-22.

Action taken has included the appointment of a council dog education officer, distribution of dog education posters at libraries and council buildings and a roll out of visits to schools.

The report also reveals that in 2021 so far the council has received 60 complaints with regard to dog barking, of which seven were referred to the Anti-Social Behaviour Unit.