College students aim high

Borders College gamekeeping students carried on their excellent form at the British Association for Shooting and Conservation Keepers Day at Blair Castle.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 10th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST
Borders College students hit the target at Blair Atholl.Borders College students hit the target at Blair Atholl.
Borders College students hit the target at Blair Atholl.

Led by Mike Holliday, chair of BASC Scotland Gamekeeping & Wildlife Management Working Group, more than 80 gamekeepers attended the event.

Borders College student Rian Waugh won the Student High Gun trophy in the Clay Shooting category, with fellow student Thomas Kerr taking third place.

Both were presented their awards by Mr Holliday.

Borders College students have an excellent record at the event, having won five times in a row in the student category.