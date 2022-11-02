Chirnside pupils in eco-friendly pilot

The key focus of the LEAF programme is to promote and expand outdoor education and connection with nature for young people.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful is kicking off a pilot of the international Learning about Forests (LEAF) programme in January.

Feedback from the pilot schools will help Keep Scotland Beautiful shape the award to make it as accessible as possible.

Nicola Davidson, Education and Learning Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We are delighted to announce the 55 schools that will form our LEAF pilot programme. These schools, while working towards their Learning for Sustainability goals, are also helping us develop the programme for other schools in the country.