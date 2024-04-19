Canines on curriculum as SBC sets out a ‘school dogs’ policy

There are currently three dogs in Borders schools.

There is a growing body of thought that specially selected and highly trained dogs can be of great benefit to children, especially within academic environments.

Within Scottish Borders Council schools, there are currently three ‘school dogs’ already in place, which bring great joy, along with emotional and academic support to children in those school settings.

When members of SBC’s Education Sub-Committee meet next week they will be recommended to endorse a new School Dog Policy.

This policy provides important guidance and measures to balance the benefits and the risks of school dogs within the local authority’s school provision, in order to set documented standards and controls to be adhered to at all times.

A report to the committee highlights the requirement for adequate insurance for Scottish Borders Council school dogs.

It is imperative for a school dog to have adequate public liability/third party insurance for when it is on the school estate, which covers the use of the dog for training and providing services/assistance with pupils and any interaction on site with any staff or visitors on the school estate.

The report, from Lesley Munro, SBC’s director for Education & Children’s Services, adds: “The School Dogs Policy defines a ‘school dog’ as one which has undergone significant training and independent assessment to a satisfactory standard of behaviour and training through an appropriate and identified body such as Canine Concern Scotland/Kennel Club/Dogs Trust, or some other such equivalent body, to be agreed with council officers, to then become a certified and cleared for use as an Scottish Borders Council ‘school dog’.