Builders booked for Peebles and Gala school campuses

The proposed plans for the Galashiels campus.

BAM Construction Ltd will be responsible for the construction of a new state-of-the-art campus in Peebles, replacing the High School which was seriously damaged in a fire in November 2019, while Morrison Construction has been appointed to deliver the Galashiels Community Campus, a replacement for the outdated Galashiels Academy building.

Scottish Borders Council has also confirmed the continuation of its partnership with development partner Hub South East, which will oversee both projects through the various development phases.

Both contractors will begin to familiarise themselves with the respective construction sites, stakeholders and designs that have been developed to date, with planning applications due to be submitted next year.

A period of further design development for the projects will then follow with construction works anticipated to commence at both sites in late 2022.

Councillor Carol Hamilton, executive member for children and young people, said: “This marks an important step in the progression of these two major projects.

“We believe their respective track records in successfully delivering projects of this scale can help the council achieve its ambition of providing world-class education facilities for young learners across the Borders.”

Greig Jamieson, Hub South East’s commercial director, said: “Hub South East is excited to continue working with Scottish Borders Council, a partnership that has already successfully delivered a number of impressive educational facilities, most recently the fantastic Jedburgh Grammar Campus.

“We are proud to be entrusted with this significant investment in learning estate in the Borders, delivering these new facilities as part of the Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme.

“We look forward to building upon the council’s aspirations and making these a reality for both Galashiels and Peebles.”

Martin Cooper, construction director for BAM, said: “BAM is delighted to have been selected for the construction of the new Peebles High School.

“Not only will we deliver very sustainable, highly modern and extensive facilities for students and staff, but BAM will use our time here to work with the community and local firms to make sure we give something back beyond creating a great building.

“It’s a great opportunity for us all and we will be reaching out to our partners so that we can all make the most of it.”

Eddie Robertson, managing director of Morrison Construction Building Central, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to this fantastic new project in Galashiels.