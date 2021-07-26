Bright sparks on EV installation course

Local electricians learn about installing EV chargers at Borders College.

At Borders College, local electricians have been given the opportunity to upskill in the installation of EV charging equipment, in very well received course, accessing flexible workforce development (Phase 2 SME) funding.

The course used equipment which was funded through the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Borders College electrical engineering lecturer Brian Ker said: ““The candidates were very professional and well informed, which is something we have become used to in the Borders.

"It was encouraging to see local contractors still continuing to work to an excellent standard and gaining an additional qualification at Borders College.”

And his colleague Dale Clancy told us: “It was great to get some local contractors into the college again after the success of the 18th edition course we have provided.

"It is positive to be able to continue to build on what we deliver in the Borders to help support the local electrical industry.”

One of the candidates said: “ The course was very informative and the day was engaging and well structured. I enjoyed learning locally.

"The course fits in with the ideas for my business and I felt I was supported well throughout, and it had a good mix of tutorial and practical work.