Borders College students shine at Professional Beauty Manchester event

The Borders College students thoroughly enjoyed their experiences at Professional Beauty Manchester. (Pic: Borders College)

​Beauty Therapy students from Borders College recently headed south to Professional Beauty Manchester – one of the biggest and brightest events in the UK’s beauty calendar.

Joined by their lecturers – who took the chance to top up their Continuing Professional Development hours – the group spent the day soaking up all things skincare, aesthetics, and wellness.

From exploring the latest beauty innovations to trying out new products and watching live demonstrations, the Level 6 students got hands-on with the industry’s leading brands.

They also had the chance to chat with professionals, discover new career paths, and see where their studies could take them next.

Borders College lecturer Liesa Hamilton said: “It was a fantastic day for our students to immerse themselves in the professional world of beauty therapy.

"They came away buzzing with ideas and excitement for the future!”

The trip brought classroom learning to life and offered a real taste of the fast-paced, ever-evolving world of beauty.

Judging by the smiles, it’s safe to say the day was a huge success!

Borders College continues to give students real-world experiences that help them grow their skills, confidence, and career ambitions – and this trip was certainly one to remember.

For more on beauty therapy courses, visit the Borders College website www.borderscollege.ac.uk.

