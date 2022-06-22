Borders College finds new principal

Pete Smith, who will take up the post in September.

Taking on the role is Galashiels man Pete Smith, who is no stranger to Borders College, having worked there previously.

He will take up the position of principal and chief executive.

Currently a vice-principal at North East College in Aberdeen, Pete will take up the new role in September 2022.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having started in education in 1994, Pete was involved with devolved school management and support services in the Lothians before joining Scottish Borders Council and moving to a senior role at Edinburgh’s Telford College and then Borders College in 2007.

During his time at Borders College, one of the many projects Pete led on and implemented was the Heat from Wastewater project which provides heating at the Scottish Borders Campus.

The project ultimately won a national Green Gown award as well as continuing to deliver sustainable cost-effective heating for the college.

Asked about what he is looking forward to and commenting on his appointment, Pete said: “I’m most looking forward to the annual College Graduation ceremony and to seeing the smiling faces of our students and their families as we celebrate success.

“One of my priorities will be to continue working with businesses and other stakeholders across the region as we continue to deliver learning opportunities to support economic growth in the Borders.

“The biggest single challenge for the Scottish college sector in the next five years will be ensuring we can continue to deliver high-quality learning against the anticipated real-term funding reductions announced in the recent Scottish Government Spending Review.

"That said, there are also opportunities, including increasing our partnership working to deliver efficiencies and enrich the student experience in the Scottish Borders.”