Apology to parents over nursery mothballing strategy

An apology was issued in the chamber of Scottish Borders Council today for the distress caused to parents over controversial nursery mothballing proposals – as councillors agreed a fresh approach.

Widespread community outrage was expressed over moves to mothball several rural nurseries across the region due to low enrolment numbers.

The council’s Executive Committee decided last month to progress with a consultation over the potential closures.

But at a special meeting of the local authority on Friday (May 9) councillors agreed to “set aside” that decision.

An approved motion to the meeting keeps Channelkirk, Cockburnspath, Ednam, Walkerburn and Yetholm open for the next academic year, with continued engagement with parents and carers.

Meanwhile, the mothballed status of the provisions in Sprouston, Westruther and Fountainhall is to be reviewed through consultation.

It was also agreed to form a working group to develop the draft mothballing policy, taking into account the views of parents.

Among the proposals is the development of a “composite stage model” in which nursery and primary pupils would be taught in the same class.

But despite the new approach, members were told that future mothballing remained a possibility.

Councillor Julie Pirone, SBC’s executive member for Education, Youth Development and Lifelong Learning, who submitted the motion, called for people ‘be kind’ over the issue, both in the council chamber and beyond, adding: “It has also been suggested that I am doing a U-turn, I am not.

“Those that know me well know that I do not turn easily, but I am always open to innovation and compromise and that is what is in front of you this morning.

“A U-turn would exactly be that, saying that mothballing can never be considered and never happen and unfortunately we do have a declining birthrate that we need to look at and we would be foolish to say it can never and never should happen or be an option.”

Independent Councillor Robin Tatler, who represents Tweeddale East, said: “It’s good that we now have a sensible approach to this.

“Councillor Pirone talks of kindness and I absolutely agree with that but I haven’t heard any member give any kind of apology for the stress, the distress, the anxiety this has caused and continues to cause to parents across the various communities affected, so I will make that apology.

“I don’t think we come out of this with particular glory at all and I hope we were lessons from this.”

Councillor Fay Sinclair, SNP for Galashiels & District, said: “As an SNP group we want to see meaningful engagement with families, that’s what we asked for at the original motion and that’s what we are asking for today.

“Communities are desperate to have their say, we saw that with the demonstration outside our building last month, we’ve seen that with children and families taking to the streets in Cockburnspath with placards.

“They’ve got a view and they want to share it, so let’s listen.”