Ancrum Primary School pupils walk the walk. (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Pupils at Ancrum Primary are taking part in a ‘Walk-tober’ fundraising effort this month to raise £500 to enrich the learning experience of every child in the school by walking 500 miles.

The fundraising will pay for fun and educational activities and resources such as school trips, forest schools, end-of-term celebrations, games and play equipment.

The latest event will be staged at Harestanes this Sunday, October 24, at 2pm with a range of self-guided walks.

Ancrum Primary School pupils. (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Members of the community are invited to walk, cycle or run in support of the effort.