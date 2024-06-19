Almost two thirds of people in Scotland favour on-the-job training over university degrees

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New research comes as Amazon announces £23 million of further investment in skills training for its UK employees this year.

Almost two thirds of people in Scotland (64%) believe that on-the-job-skills training or apprenticeships are more valuable for preparing people for work today than traditional university degrees, according to research released by Amazon.

The Amazon Future of Work & Career Development European study, which comes as students wait for their GCSE and A-Level results, also found a third (33%) of Scottish adults aged 16-75 believe that a traditional university degree is as essential for a good career as it was 10 years ago.

The study was commissioned by Amazon to mark the 10-year anniversary of the Amazon Career Choice programme. The programme provides 95% of pre-paid tuition, up to £8,000 over four years, for nationally recognised courses from more than 20 colleges and universities throughout the UK. It offers various training opportunities in a range of popular, in-demand job fields, from tech and sustainability to business administration and logistics, for its operations employees across the country.

Callum Barker has worked at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunfermline since it opened in 2011

The research shows that almost two thirds of workers in Scotland (64%) believe that on-the-job skills training or apprenticeships are more valuable for preparing people for work today than traditional university degrees. A third (33%) of workers in Scotland aged 16-75 believe that a traditional university degree is as essential for a good career as it was 10 years ago.

When it comes to looking for a new job or role, the majority (83%) of people in Scotland say career development training is important to them. When thinking about moving to a new job or role, 83% of adults in Scotland say career development training is essential, very or fairly important and that training programmes offered by a potential employer is more or as important as company culture (83%) and flexible working (79%).

One potential reason is that many Scottish workers in the study said it would make them feel encouraged (41%), supported (39%), valued (38%) and motivated (33%) to work for a company that provides access to career development training.

Three in ten workers in Scotland (29%) say they couldn’t afford to pay for training on their own. When it comes to jobs in the future, the study shows that training will need to play a key role in alleviating Scottish worker concerns, as 31% of workers are worried they won’t have the training and skills to be relevant in their job in the coming years.

In fact, the majority of workers (80%) believe that people in the workforce today will need to continue to retrain and update their skills to continue working in the future. However, only 13% of employees in Scotland say they have access to training to help them change their career path, and almost one in four (23%) employees say they don’t think they have any access to training with their current employer.

Jamie Strain, General Manager at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunfermline, said:

“The research reflects what we’re seeing across our sites in Scotland, and that is people want access to skills training programmes. Amazon is proud to have offered our upskilling Career Choice programme in the UK for the past 10 years and now to further expand on our course options, so that thousands of employees in Scotland and across the UK can continue to advance their skills and take on new career opportunities at Amazon and beyond.”

In 2014, Amazon launched its Career Choice programme in the UK providing its operations employees with funding for adult education, offering to pre-pay 95% of tuition and reimbursement for eligible fees for nationally recognised courses – up to £8,000 over four years.

Since the launch of Career Choice, Amazon has invested more than £55 million to give its UK employees access to more than 20 different programmes to help them maximise their potential within the company or further afield. To mark the 10-year anniversary of Career Choice, Amazon plans to invest a further £23 million in the UK this year and has added new courses including information security analysis, software testing, and procurement and supply chain.

Callum Barker (pictured) from Glenrothes has worked at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunfermline since it opened in 2011. Over the past 13 years, Callum has taken part in both Amazon Career Choice and the Amazon Apprenticeship programme to enhance his career. These programmes helped him progress from a temporary role in the outbound picking department to become the reliability maintenance engineering (RME) technician he is today. In 2014, Callum used Amazon Career Choice to boost his electrical engineering skills by completing a PAT testing for electrical safety course. After completing the PAT testing course, Callum was inspired to apply for a Mechatronics apprenticeship at Amazon. He completed the four-year course in 2021, and has been working as an RME technician in Dunfermline ever since.