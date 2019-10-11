£5,000 playground appeal launched at Galashiels primary school

Parents of youngsters at Burgh Primary School in Galashiels have launched an appeal to raise £1 for every pupil it’s taught since opening almost a century and a half ago.

The High Street school’s parent council hopes to raise £5,000 to pay for new play equipment and other improvements.

Council chairperson Emma Millar said: “So far, we have received generous grants from the National Lottery Awards for All, Scottish Borders Council and the Hayward Sanderson Trust.

“This will allow us to install climbing apparatus, multi-goal posts and ball-shoot equipment, as well as making a start on our secret garden, which will turn a disused part of the school grounds into a wellbeing area.

“We are looking to raise up to £5,000 to complete these long-overdue works.

“It will be the biggest addition to the playground since the school opened in 1875.

“Over 200 children attend the school, yet very little funding has been allocated to developing the fully Tarmaced playground in the last 144 years.”

The appeal was launched by the youngest of the 144-year-old school’s 200-plus pupils, Katie Crichton, and Agnes Hogarth, 97, one of its oldest surviving alumni.

“I started at the school in 1927 and really enjoyed my time there,” recalled Agnes.

“I remember that my classroom had two swings in it, as well as a fireplace.

“There was no grass in the playground, and we had a shelter to stay out of the rain which I believe is still there today.”

The school council has set up a JustGiving page to take donations of £1 from past pupils and parents of present ones, and it can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/burghprimaryplaygroundproject

Collecting tins have also been left at the school office and businesses including Trophy Guy in Market Street, T42 in High Street, Premier Stores in Scott Street, BJs and Buccleuch Cleaners in Gala Park.