You can be sure of a good show at Kelso

Iain Campbell from Gordon scooped the Champion of Champions prize last year with his yearling heifer Aberdeen Angus, Gordon Blackcherry. Photo: Phil Wilkinson.

The show is the highlight of the event calendar and entries are strong in the sheep and equine classes, and across all sectors.

A new entertainment ring will showcase the Extreme Bike Battle with a perilous demonstration of pedal ‘daring do’ and engine power. This lively show, performing three times a day, will play alongside the popular sheep show and provide a new family area with catering and small animals to enjoy.

Friday morning sees the launch of a new business breakfast event, entitled ‘What value our natural capital?’, and sponsored by Buccleuch Estates and opened by John Lamont MP. The event

seeks to encourage debate on routes to net zero and land use diversification.

Local sustainable artisan food will be a big feature of the Border Union Show – with tasty Borders

produce in the Food Hall along with Cookery Demonstrations from award-winning providers

including Internationally renowned Border Chefs Billy Hamilton and Ross Horrocks.

The Main Ring is packed with a variety of acts over the two days, starting with the ever-popular

Working Hunter Ponies on Friday followed on Saturday with displays including Sheep Dog trials, Gun

Dogs, the Heavy Horse turnout and the Pony Club Games. All this alongside the Champion of

Champions, and Young Farmers Tractor Pull.

Our famous agricultural plots will this year be harvested by vintage agricultural machinery including

Billy from Fingerpost Produce who will lift our Charlotte Potatoes with his pair of Clydesdales Dickie

and Dave. Billy’s ethos is horse powered and as he says:

‘They have a much lower impact on the land than heavy machinery causing less and shorter term

damage to soil structure’.

Billy and his family sell their micro greens and vegetables at the award winning Kelso Farmers

Market.

‘Our goal and passion in life is to do all we can for our future. We want to provide chemical free,

local seasonal produce not only for our family but our community in the Scottish Borders too’

The Bake & Create Hall will be filled with industrial entries, which are still open until Friday 21st July

via the website. Why not test your skills against the best of the Borders?

Arts and crafts from around the country will fill the Craft and Gift Marquee on both days offering a

myriad of presents for someone you know.

Saturday night is Dance Night with show band Pulse and tribute band Oasus - Tickets can be secured

via the Border Union website. (Over 18’s)

Society Chairman, Peter Douglas, commented: ‘As a society, we have to strike a balance

between looking over our shoulders to the traditions and customs of our forefathers, while

still keeping an eye on the future and the evolving technique in agriculture, especially in the

Renewable and Net Zero sector where our industry has a weight of expectation to play our