Scottish Conservatives win vote as Holyrood opposes Labour's Family Farm Tax

Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton.

​The Scottish Conservatives have won a vote in the Scottish Parliament calling for Labour's Family Farm Tax to be dropped.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton spoke in the debate and urged Labour to think again before family farms which had been passed down generations were lost.

The Scottish Parliament supported the Scottish Conservative motion calling on Labour to ditch the Family Farm Tax, which will force many rural businesses to close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the recent UK Budget, Labour changed Inheritance Tax to remove Agricultural Property Relief and Business Property Relief. The changes will force many farmers to pay huge bills.

Ms Hamilton said: “Labour's Family Farm Tax is cruel because it will force farmers to sell farms that have been in their families for generations.

“Many local people across the Borders have contacted me to say they feel betrayed by Labour, who promised they wouldn't raise tax on family farms.

"The Scottish Conservatives brought forward this vote to try and force Labour into thinking again because their plans will force rural businesses to close, damage our food security, and could increase the cost in shops and supermarkets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Farmers, rural workers and now the Scottish Parliament have spoken. Labour must listen and drop the Family Farm Tax now.”

The Scottish Conservative party have launched a petition in an effort to force Labour to abandon the policy, which can be signed by visiting www.stopthefarmtax.com.