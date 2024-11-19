Scottish Conservatives win vote as Holyrood opposes Labour's Family Farm Tax
Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton spoke in the debate and urged Labour to think again before family farms which had been passed down generations were lost.
The Scottish Parliament supported the Scottish Conservative motion calling on Labour to ditch the Family Farm Tax, which will force many rural businesses to close.
In the recent UK Budget, Labour changed Inheritance Tax to remove Agricultural Property Relief and Business Property Relief. The changes will force many farmers to pay huge bills.
Ms Hamilton said: “Labour's Family Farm Tax is cruel because it will force farmers to sell farms that have been in their families for generations.
“Many local people across the Borders have contacted me to say they feel betrayed by Labour, who promised they wouldn't raise tax on family farms.
"The Scottish Conservatives brought forward this vote to try and force Labour into thinking again because their plans will force rural businesses to close, damage our food security, and could increase the cost in shops and supermarkets.
“Farmers, rural workers and now the Scottish Parliament have spoken. Labour must listen and drop the Family Farm Tax now.”
The Scottish Conservative party have launched a petition in an effort to force Labour to abandon the policy, which can be signed by visiting www.stopthefarmtax.com.