Quad bike thefts

Police Scotland

The latest incident took place overnight on Wednesday, October 6 into Thursday, October 7.

Thieves stole three quad bikes from two farms in the Duns area.

Two of the vehicles were recovered following a vehicle pursuit in the Ettrick Valley and enquiries are ongoing.

However, police say it would be easier all round if the quad bikes were made trickier and more problematic for the thieves to take them in the first place, and recommend “multiple levels of security to deter, delay and detect thieves”.