Neil celebrates 60 years at Longtown Mart

Prior to the weekly store lamb sale, an assembled company of colleagues, customers, farmers and friends congratulated Neil McCleary on his achievement.Mart chairman John Thomson , who made a presentation to Neil, said: “Neil left school aged 15 and immediately started work with Longtown auctioneers.

“He has built up the trade at the mart to the position it holds today, with the largest sheep throughput in the UK. His reputation for fair-dealing and hard work has served him in good stead, selling many thousand store lambs each week.”