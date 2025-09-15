Kelso ram sales deliver record-breaking prices

The annual Kelso Ram Sales once again attracted breeders and buyers from across the UK. An exceptional standard of sheep was presented across all rings, and a strong trade was seen throughout the day.

Harrison & Hetherington offered for sale 14 different breeds across seven rings at Kelso with 8 Auctioneers in action. A total of 1424 rams were sold 100 more than in 2024 with a 93% clearance rate. The top price achieved under an H&H Hammer was the record of £22,000 for a Registered Suffolk Shearling from John Elliot of Roxburgh Mains.

In the Harrison & Hetherington Beltex ring, Auctioneer Grant Anderson sold a total of 231 rams to average a price of £1,077, with the top price Beltex shearling from Cameron Cormack from Oxnam Neuk selling for £7,500.

Under Scott Doandlson’s hammer the registered Suffolk shearling ring saw 285 sold to average £1,683, with the top of £22,000 for a shearling from John Elliot of Roxburgh Mains. In the Unregistered Suffolks ring, Adam Grieve sold 452, rams to average £1,222, with the top of £8,500 being achieved twice for rams from Derek and Anne Redpath of The Yett, near Jedburgh.

In the Unregistered Texel ring, Tom Story saw a highlight and top price of £12,000 for a shearling from Stuart Robson of Buckholm Farm, Galashiels.

Harrison & Hetherington put forward the largest number of Rams for the Border Union 2025 Kelso Ram sales and speaking afterwards, Adam Grieve, Senior Auctioneer at Harrison & Hetherington, commented: “Despite the challenges of bluetongue restrictions, the impact was minimal,and the 2025 Kelso Ram Sales certainly did not disappoint. Vendors who had taken the time to test beforehand and travelled across the border from England reaped the benefits, and it was particularly pleasing to see such strong support from all corners of the UK.

"We had a fantastic day’s trading across all rings and breeds with many flock averages showing increases of £4-500 per head, showing great confidence in the future of the British sheep industry."

“We would like to thank all the vendors for the high quality of stock which was on show and we would like to thank all the purchases and bidders and the team at the Border Union who make this such a tremendous event and showcase.

Overall, it was a very good day for both buyers and sellers, and the quality of tups on show was a credit to all the breeders involved.”