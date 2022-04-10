-Inaugural Scottish Agritourism Board announced

The new board of directors at Scottish Agritourism

Riddell Graham, until recently Director of Industry and Destination Development with Visit Scotland, becomes the first Chairman of the body.

Riddell was born and bred in the Scottish Borders and educated at Galashiels Academy and the University of Edinburgh.

He began working in tourism in 1978, first as assistant tourist officer with Scottish Borders Council, then as Chief Executive of Scottish Borders Tourist Board, joining VisitScotland in 2005 as Director of Partnerships, Strategy and Communications and latterly as Director of Industry and Destination Development.

Riddell led and managed a team of over 300 staff that delivered services and advice to visitors, tourism businesses and a wide range of external stakeholders. He was responsible for developing the organisation’s Gaelic Language Plan, Responsible Tourism Strategy and led VisitScotland’s input to the Scottish Agritourism strategy.

Riddell retired from VisitScotland in September 2021.

Commenting on his appointment, Riddell said: “Having worked closely with leaders in the sector during my time at Visit Scotland, I am looking forward to my new role as Chair of Scottish Agritourism.”

Joining Riddell on the board will be Scottish Borders tenant farmer Robert Wilson who farms over 180 hectares and contract farms a further 60 hectares.

Robert runs a pedigree herd of Hereford Cattle and served on the Hereford Cattle board for 20 years until December 2020. He and wife, Lucy, also run an agritourism venture on the farm; Wilsons Farm and Kitchen, which offers bookable food and drink experiences using ingredients from the farm and local area. Robert is passionate about growing agritourism in his own business and in Scotland to sustain family farms. He has been a Destination Leader for Scottish Agritourism since 2020.