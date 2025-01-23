​Farmers rally in bid to stop tax changes

Tractor rallies will be taking place across the UK in a day of action.

​Tractor rallies will take place in Lothian and Borders this Saturday (January 25) as part of a coordinated nationwide day of action by farmers and crofters

They’ve been organised by NFU Scotland Lothian and Borders members, who will join others across the UK in the #StopTheFamilyFarmTax nationwide day of action.

The tractor rallies have been planned to highlight the damage that the UK Government’s proposed changes to inheritance tax will do, and the threat to the viability of family farms across the UK.

They are also intended as a way of thanking the public for its growing support on this matter.

Across the region, there are planned rallies in Ingliston and Kelso starting at 11am. In Lothians, the rally will travel around Edinburgh city bypass before gathering at North car park at Ingliston.

In the Borders, members will congregate at the Border Union Showground, Kelso, before heading to Kelso Farmers Market.

At both events, there will be an opportunity to speak with MPs and the public, to raise concerns about how changes to taxation will impact their businesses, both directly and in terms of the wider rural economy.

All NFUS members are invited to take part but should liaise with regional manager Lindsay Brown – email [email protected], mobile 07780 441750 – in advance to register their interest and get a briefing on participation.

NFU Scotland is also welcoming others involved in the farming sector in the area to participate and raise awareness of how the taxations proposals would impact their supply-chain businesses.

Those wishing to attend should also contact Lindsay Brown prior to the event.

Similar rallies and events will be taking part across the whole of the UK at the same time in a show of unity and strength to demonstrate visual support for the #StopTheFamilyFarmTax campaign.

These all are being led and supported by all four UK farming Unions – NFU Scotland, NFU, NFU Cymru and Ulster Farmers’ Union.

AN NFU Scotland spokesperson said: “This will show MPs and ministers clearly that agriculture across the whole of the UK is united in rejecting this awful policy – a policy we were never consulted on and promised would never happen.”