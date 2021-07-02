Emtelle pledges its support to kids' charity

From left are: Emtelle’s Billy Rae, Tony Rodgers and Colin Kirkpatrick, with Cash for Kids charity manager Alice Edwards.

Emtelle, a global manufacturer of pre-connectorised, blown fibre and ducted network solutions – which has sites in Hawick and Jedburgh – has donated £10,000 to the cause, after announcing a new tie-up with the grant-giving charity, to support the local community where their people live and work.

And big-hearted bosses are pledging to raise a further £5,000 through a series of events over the next year, to support children and young people in the Borders and North Northumberland.

Emtelle CEO Tony Rogers said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Cash for Kids this year, to support them delivering their mission throughout the Borders communities.

"We look forward to seeing the continued good work that is done and how our donation can support their mission of supporting all children to express their individuality, achieve their potential and live life to the full."

With more households facing financial uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, demand for grants is greater than ever.

But many fundraisers have been put on hold, or scaled back, due to lockdown restrictions, so the charity relies on donations like this to survive.

Alice Edwards, from Radio Borders Cash for Kids, says the new partnership with Emtelle will help change lives.

She said: “Due to the ongoing pandemic, our usual revenue streams are not the same.

"With no fundraising events allowed to take place, it’s been a difficult couple of years to fundraise.

"The support that Emtelle have provided through their £10,000 donation and commitment to fundraise another £5,000 throughout the year is a huge boost to our charity.

"We’ve definitely seen an increase in the need for support within our local area.

"Through no fault of their own, there are thousands of children living in our local community who need our help.

"We can see the increase in demand through the number of applications we are getting in for funding.

“These are for children whose families have been plunged into poverty due to the pandemic, as well as the children who were already struggling, those with additional support needs and life-limiting illnesses.

“Without the support of Cash for Kids these children would not be able to reach their full potential, and live their life to the full.

“Through our granting process we give the children confidence, and the hope of a brighter future. We are often told by families that we’re the light at the end of a very dark tunnel.