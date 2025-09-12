Borders farm will host next year's World Sheep Dog Trials

Huntington Farm in Lauder has the honour of hosting the World Sheep Dog Trials in September 2026.

Competitors from across the world are set to flock to the Borders next year after it was selected to stage the prestigious World Sheep Dog Trials.

Organised by the International Sheep Dog Society (ISDS), the event will be staged from Wednesday, September 16 to Sunday, September 20, 2026, at Huntington Farm in Lauder.

Scottish Borders Council’s Events and Tourism team supported a successful bid to be selected in what has been described as a “significant new event for the region”.

This international rural sporting event will highlight the Borders’ agricultural heritage and its picturesque landscapes.

The event’s arrival in the region is appropriate given that it is celebrated as the historic birthplace of the Border Collie breed.

The World Sheep Dog Trials is a highly respected event on the global stage, bringing together the best sheepdog handlers and their dogs.

An ISDS spokesperson said: “The event will also draw attention to the beautiful and scenic landscapes of the Scottish Borders, enhancing the experience for both competitors and visitors.”

This year’s trial are currently taking place at The Brynkinalt Estate in Chirk, Wrexham.