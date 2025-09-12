Borders farm will host next year's World Sheep Dog Trials

By Paul Kelly
Published 12th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Huntington Farm in Lauder has the honour of hosting the World Sheep Dog Trials in September 2026.placeholder image
Huntington Farm in Lauder has the honour of hosting the World Sheep Dog Trials in September 2026.
Competitors from across the world are set to flock to the Borders next year after it was selected to stage the prestigious World Sheep Dog Trials.

Organised by the International Sheep Dog Society (ISDS), the event will be staged from Wednesday, September 16 to Sunday, September 20, 2026, at Huntington Farm in Lauder.

Most Popular

Scottish Borders Council’s Events and Tourism team supported a successful bid to be selected in what has been described as a “significant new event for the region”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This international rural sporting event will highlight the Borders’ agricultural heritage and its picturesque landscapes.

The event’s arrival in the region is appropriate given that it is celebrated as the historic birthplace of the Border Collie breed.

The World Sheep Dog Trials is a highly respected event on the global stage, bringing together the best sheepdog handlers and their dogs.

An ISDS spokesperson said: “The event will also draw attention to the beautiful and scenic landscapes of the Scottish Borders, enhancing the experience for both competitors and visitors.”

This year’s trial are currently taking place at The Brynkinalt Estate in Chirk, Wrexham.

Related topics:BordersScottish BordersScottish Borders Council
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice