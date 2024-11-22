Border town at the heart of new environmental art project

Jedburgh-based multi-media artist and musician, James Wyness

​Jedburgh is set to be at the heart of an exciting new environmental arts project which will link farmlands around Jedburgh to historical agricultural and arable land around Portobello and Craigentinny near Edinburgh.​

Working with Art Walk Porty, Jedburgh-based multi-media artist and musician, James Wyness, will be in residence for six months working directly with farmers around the hinterland of Jedburgh to explore current farming methods for both arable and livestock farming, together with questions of land ownership and concepts of fallow (arable land that is set to rest for a period of time prior to cultivation).

Central to the residency is the establishment of a local community that can build interest in place-centred collaborative ways of working together relating to healthy soils, food growing and farming, whilst also drawing connection with historical farming lands of Portobello.

A series of public events will emerge through James’ period of research over the coming months with public events and exhibitions in the Spring of 2025. Look out for regular updates online and via social media.

James would like to involve creatives and local groups and is keen to hear from writers, artists, townspeople, rural communities, farmers, food producers, landowners and decision-makers interested in creative thinking and practice around food production.

You can contact James via email [email protected] or the website: www.jameswyness.com