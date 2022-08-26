Billy hangs up his gavel after 50 years, but stays on to mentor next generation of auctioneers

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Stott has spent 50 years as auctioneer at Harrison & Hetherington, and is now hanging up his gavel.

Billy’s knowledge of the farms and farmers in the Borders is second to none, and through his strength as a people person, he has established himself as one of the most respected and renowned auctioneers in Scotland.

He turned 68 this year, reaching retirement, but hanging up his hammer to make way for the next generation, Billy has decided to stay on sourcing livestock and liaising with customers.

Scott Donaldson, managing director at Harrison & Hetherington, said: “Billy’s ability to maintain contact with customers is second to none and he has proved to be a great schoolmaster to the next generation.

“Despite achieving this incredible milestone, Billy has expressed his wish to remain involved and he will continue to play a vital part in his role as an ambassador, attending sale days and maintaining those key relationships with our customers.”

In his early days, Billy was mentored and helped by many people.

In particular, he notes Peter Rutherford and Roderick McAlpine at Newtown St Boswells, and Robin Calder and Jimmy Carmichael at Gorgie, who all helped and inspired him immensely.

Billy said: “All of them supported me in so many ways and helped me to forge my career as an auctioneer.

"One piece of advice I have always followed is that you are only as good as your last deal!”

He added: “I have met some wonderful people during the last 50 years, and I am very grateful to all the butchers, wholesalers, farmers, and haulage friends and colleagues that I’ve met along the way. I couldn’t have done it without them – auctioneering really is a team effort!

“What is fantastic is that the next generation of auctioneers are continuing to drive the business forward