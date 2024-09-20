Villagers are getting on their skates after an investment of £180,000

Pump track officially opened.

Villagers are now getting on their skates after an investment of £180,000.

Members of the local community including schoolchildren from Walkerburn Primary School and local councillors gathered recently to officially open the village’s brand-new pump track.

To mark the completion of the state-of-the-art facility, schoolchildren from Walkerburn Primary School got the opportunity to test out the new track on their bikes and were gifted branded merchandise from contractor for the project, Velosolutions, including endura helmets and t-shirts.

Local riders Fraser MacArthur and Ben Jackson, former Scottish Enduro champion, were also in attendance and put on a cycling masterclass for the onlooking crowds.

The skate park and pump track was completed in August of this year and features a 110m pump track and a multi-use games area incorporating a basketball backboard and ring set, football goal and cricket wicket.

It has been designed for beginner to intermediate level users made with an asphalt surface which can be used for all wheeled sports including bikes, scooters, skateboards and roller skates.

The total investment at the park is £180,000 was made possible through £115k of funding from Scottish Borders Council and a further £65k from sportscotland. This includes a floodlight project which is due to be completed later this autumn.

The investment from sportscotland comes from the £8m Cycling Facilities Fund, which aims to build on the growing interest in cycling by developing a network of facilities across the country and deliver a tangible benefit from the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and Scotland.

It has been made possible through a £4m commitment from Scottish Government and £4m from sportscotland through National Lottery funds.

Councillor John Greenwell, SBC portfolio holder for Roads and Public Space Development, said: “Since its opening in August the brand-new skate park and pump track has been in almost constant use, demonstrating how popular an addition this has been to the local area.

“This truly is a world-class facility suitable for young people of all abilities and incorporates much more than just cycling with the inclusion of the multi-use games area.”

Nick Rennie, Scottish Cycling chief executive, said: “I’m delighted to see yet another facility funded by the Cycling Facilities Fund open as we continue to feel the benefits of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships coming to Scotland last summer.

“There is no doubt the World Championships, and the Olympics this summer, have inspired people to get on their bike, and it’s great that thanks to the fund, we’re able to create purpose built facilities across the country that provide safe environments for people to ride – Walkerburn Skate Park & Pump Track is a perfect example.

“This pump track will benefit Walkerburn and the surrounding areas, providing a fantastic all-weather facility for the local community; congratulations to everyone that has worked together to bring this project to life.”