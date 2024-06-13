The UK’s most dog-friendly hotels – where pooches get welcome hampers and afternoon tea.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A company has revealed the extreme lengths hotels will go to in order to keep canine companions happy – from welcome hampers to renting a private beach.

Other special offers include organising a birthday party, complete with a custom-made cake, complimentary food and water boils, embroidered towels and a special food menu.

From Knightsbridge in London to central Manchester, travel experts at Leap Local have shared the top five most dog-friendly hotels in the UK. It’s not just humans who need some luxury.

The Egerton House Hotel, Knightsbridge

Starting in the capital, Leaplocal recommends checking in your pooch at the boujee Egerton House Hotel in Knightsbridge.

The venue promises to give your dog a “five-star” service during their stay. This includes complimentary food and water bowls, embroidered pet towels and a special pet menu, as well as dog grooming and walking services. They even offer a doggy afternoon tea for £30 per pooch.

This comes with chicken and beef meatloaf, homemade dog biscuits and a carrot cupcake.

As well as booking a room, which costs £705-per-night on average, guests will need to fork out an extra £30 surcharge for their pooch.

Milestone Hotel & Residences, Kensington

Another posh stay in London, this one in Kensington, will happily go the extra mile to pamper your pooch.

The Milestone Hotel and Residences offers a pet concierge service to ensure your dog is comfortable during the day.

Upon arrival, four-legged guests are greeted with a welcome hamper including a bed, soft blanket, food and water bowl, and plenty of toys and treats. But the extravagant service doesn’t stop there.

The Milestone even offers a dog-friendly cake and birthday party options. A night at the Milestone will set you back £598 on average.

Doghouse Manchester Hotel, Manchester

Another city centre hotel recommended by the travel company is the Doghouse Hotel, in central Manchester.

It was created by the beer company BrewDog and has 18 rooms. Here, it costs an average of £178 for a night curled up with you pooch.

As well as offering a huge selection of IPA beers, the lavish accommodation allows dogs to join you in your room. They allow up to three dogs to share a room with a human and there is an impressive in-room pet bundle. This includes a soft dog bed and a collection of treats.

The Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa, Bolton Abbey

In Skipton, North Yorkshire, dogs can join their owners at the lavish Devonshire Arms Hotel and Spa.

The countryside venue has plenty of stunning areas to go exploring with your pet. After a tiring day of hiking, pooches can unwind in a special bath provided by the hotel.

An average night costs £237 but they also offer a four-poster dog bed for £35 in addition to the £15 pet surcharge. Guests can dine with their pets in the Devonshire Arms, too.

The accommodation provides a special menu catered to your dog’s taste buds.

The Swan Hotel, Bibury

This Cotswolds-based hotel is situated in a quaint village that offers lots of dog-walking trails.

According to Leaplocal, dogs are welcomed in selected rooms and can accompany their owners in the hotel’s garden and bar. But they are not allowed in the restaurant.

However, the team does offer each dog a sausage for breakfast. The Swan Hotel also provides pet beds and bowls for your four-legged friends.

An average night costs £274 with a small paw print charge of £20 per night for dogs.

Luccombe Manor Country House Hotel, Isle of Wight

Does your dog love the beach? Then this hotel on the Isle of Wight might be just the ticket.

Set on clifftop grounds, Luccombe Manor Country House Hotel has luxury garden suites where dogs stay for free.

Pups receive their own doggie welcome pack containing bowls, a comfortable bed, treats and a doggy towel, according to Leaplocal. A one night stay will set you back around £154 and you can enjoy the beach below the hotel for an extra £15.