The closing chapter of school

It is the most unusual feeling for myself and many of my peers as our journey at Earlston High School comes to an end. As a final exam season rolls round, the final lines of this chapter wrap up our time here. Bittersweet is one word which comes to mind.

Despite the pandemic interrupting our early secondary years, the school has never failed in providing major opportunities which set us up for future life. Between Duke of Edinburgh expeditions and leadership opportunities (including my role as deputy head boy) there have been lessons learnt that could never have been taught in the classroom. Confidence has been improved, collaboration has been developed and problem solving has become easier day by day. These are the groundworks for what is yet to come through further study and working life but we stand at a great advantage after our time at Earlston. If I’m being honest I can’t relay much of the third-year history course but the navigation and camping skills from DofE are unforgettable. For many reasons.

By far the biggest impact that school has had on me is the friends that have been by my side. Some have been with me since primary school but many would never have come into my life without the random luck of the timetable or even dodgy computers pairing me with a new pal. While us all heading in separate directions from gap years to apprenticeships to university next year is incredibly exciting, there is a deep sadness surrounding our last little while together in school. I know in this age of social media it is easier than ever to stay in touch but the in-person chaos and laughter will never be as present as it is in the sixth-year area of the school. The closest friends will stay in contact and it's almost certain that many new friendships will be formed at university. That doesn’t necessarily make it easier. From the smallest interactions with these folk I have changed and developed as a person. More empathetic, more outgoing, more switched-on, and perhaps funnier. That is the lasting impact that my friends will have on me for the rest of my life.

As someone who somehow manages to worry about the smallest details, I am finding the moving on process slightly terrifying. Over the past few months, guidance staff have focused on preparing us, as much as they can, for life. Budgeting, making tomato sauce and paying taxes have been heavily discussed. All important skills to file away for later.

In September, I’m off to study Journalism and Film and Media but before I walk out those school doors and take my tie off for a final time there is still a chance to laugh, cry and celebrate at the various end-of-year events. That will be my emotional closing paragraph in the most influential chapter. And I cannot wait to turn the page to the next one.

