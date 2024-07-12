Tesco grant helps provide Peebles youngsters with some summer fun thanks to £1,000 boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Peebles community group which provides support, skills and social sessions for local young people has received a major boost, thanks to a donation of £1,000 from Tesco, which will provide its members with memorable days out across Scotland this summer.

Since they established in 1999, Tweeddale Youth Action is a third sector organisation which operates across both Peebles and Innerleithen communities and offers young people aged 10 – 25 with a safe, social space for them to hang out, meet new friends and develop key skills to help support them on their journey from childhood to adulthood.

The youth club aims to open up opportunities and experiences for young people in the region with drop-in sessions and youth-led projects such as a metal workshop and Food Punks, which provides cookery sessions to local youths from local chefs and culinary experts.

The grant from Tesco will be supporting Tweeddale Youth Action’s ‘Going Places’ project, which allows the young people to enjoy day trips across Scotland to locations such as beaches, zoos and trampoline parks to create fun summer memories.

Tesco Peebles Community Champion Pauline with Tweedale Youth Action’s David Hodson

David Hodson, Locality Manager at Tweeddale Youth Action, said: “We are a community group which welcomes all children and young people from Peebles and the surrounding areas to get involved in fun, creative and constructive social sessions. Funding from the local business community is vital in helping us create positive and memorable experiences. From our drop-in chats with members to our major projects such as Project Pizza, which saw young people set up their own pizzeria in the heart of Peebles, everything we do at Tweeddale Youth Action is to provide opportunities and experiences for young people.

“With this Tesco funding, we have been able to provide some fantastic life experiences that our members will never forget.

“It is thanks to grants such as the Tesco Community Grant and the generosity shown to us by Tesco and its customers that we are able to continue our work so we are hugely grateful. We’d love to particularly thank Pauline, the community champion at Tesco in Peebles, who has been nothing but hugely supportive of everything Tweeddale Youth Action does.”

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give away. The scheme typically gives shoppers a chance on voting for local good causes to receive a £500, £1,000 or £1,500 grant.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help groups and clubs such as Tweeddale Youth Action. Stronger Starts invites our customers to use their blue tokens to vote for local schemes they feel will benefit children and young people, and it’s so good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

Since Tesco launched its Community Grants programme in 2016, more than £100million has been given to more than 50,000 local schools and community groups.

Shoppers can support their local school and children’s groups by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

For further information please go to https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk