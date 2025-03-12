Tattoo aftercare brand launches design competition for tattoo artists

The Ink Balm, a vegan tattoo aftercare brand, announced today the launch of its new design competition for tattoo artists across the UK. This unique opportunity invites artists to submit their signature design, with five winners selected to have their artwork showcased on limited-edition Ink Balm packaging.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With its unique blend of nourishing vegan oils and butters in eco-friendly, travel-ready packaging designed in collaboration with tattoo artists, The Ink Balm has become a trusted name in tattoo aftercare. Dedicated to sustainability from the start, its vegan, cruelty-free, and palm oil-free formula hydrates, soothes, and enhances tattoo vibrancy - all while being kind to the planet.

With the newly launched design competition, The Ink Balm is now strengthening its connection to the tattooing community, giving tattoo artists across the UK a platform to share their creativity with a wider audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ink Balm founder, Fiona Ritchie, said: "This competition is a celebration of the amazing artistry tattoo artists bring to the world. By featuring their designs on our packaging, we're not only showcasing their talent but also giving them a platform to connect with tattoo enthusiasts everywhere.

The Ink Balm Product

“Since launching The Ink Balm, we've had the privilege of collaborating with talented tattoo artists. Now, with our newly launched design competition, we're excited to spotlight even more incredible artists and celebrate their creativity.”

Tattoo artist Natalia, also known as Lunar Witch, has collaborated with The Ink Balm on numerous designs creating custom packaging for her clients. She shared her experience working with the tattoo aftercare brand and her excitement for the new competition.

Natalia said: “I wanted to work with The Ink Balm because I trust it and use it on my own skin. Designing my own label gave the aftercare a unique and personal touch for my clients. The process was seamless and so exciting - I had my design in my hands within days! What I love most is the sustainable packaging and vegan formula. It’s nourishing, eco-friendly, and perfect for fresh tattoos or everyday skincare.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The Ink Balm’s new design competition is an incredible way to celebrate tattoo artists across the UK and showcase the amazing masterpieces we create every day. It’s such an exciting opportunity for our community; I would highly recommend entering.”

The Ink Balm Design Competition

Competition Details

The competition is open to all UK-based tattoo artists. To enter please head to The Ink Balm website. Submissions close on the 7th of April 2025. The five winning designs will be revealed on the 10th of April 2025 and will be notified by The Ink Balm team via email.

The five winners will receive:

Their artwork featured on exclusive, limited-edition packaging of The Ink Balm

A personalised box of 50 of The Ink Balm stocks showcasing their winning design

A spotlight feature across The Ink Balm’s website and social media channels

For more information and to enter the design competition please visit The Ink Balm.