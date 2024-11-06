Talented HC-One Head of Specialist Services named finalist at Women Achieving Greatness in Social Care Awards

A talented and innovative Head of Specialist Services at HC-One from Scotland, has been shortlisted as a finalist for ‘The Social Care Superwoman Award’ at the Woman Achieving Greatness in Social Care Awards 2024.

The award shortlisting recognises the achievement of Katy’s outstanding results in the face of adversity. Katy goes above and beyond to provide positive outcomes for colleagues, residents, and their families.

Katy’s work positively impacts residents’ lives by fostering a nurturing environment and setting new standards of excellence. Katy revolutionises the care home environment through the implementation of new processes and creative activities.

The Women Achieving Greatness in Social Care Awards 2024 is taking place for the third consecutive year, consisting of 17 awards. The awards elevate the role of leadership, innovation and responsibility of women who work across various areas of social care.

This includes services for older people, people with learning disabilities and/or autism and children, young people, and families. The awards celebrate the achievements of women leaders working in social care with over 85% of the social care workforce being female.

The Women Achieving Greatness in Social Care Awards 2024 creates an informal forum of women leaders from a variety of areas of social care by bringing them together to create a movement of inspiring women leaders of tomorrow as well as providing support, empowerment, and real change for the social care sector.

As Head of Specialist Services, Katy is responsible for leading the reviews of specialist care settings to support those living with complex needs. Katy enables services to see the possibilities and opportunities to help people live better lives.

Katy’s role includes being the Lead Nurse Practitioner which involves shaping and implementing Specialist Dementia Care Communities. Specialist Dementia Care Communities are therapeutic settings caring for people who are distressed and present with behaviours that others find concerning.

In partnership with the Care Inspectorate, Katy led and delivered a Care Home Quality Improvement Project which empowered Dementia Care Nurses and Social Care Professionals to find ways to reduce the inappropriate use of psychoactive medicines.

Katy Jenks, Head of Specialist Services at HC-One, said:

“I am honoured to have been shortlisted as a finalist of ‘The Social Care Superwoman Award’ at the Woman Achieving Greatness in Social Care Awards 2024.

“I enjoy seeking out opportunities to support and educate others through using innovative practices to positively impact the lives of residents and set new standards of excellence. I look forward to attending the Woman Achieving Greatness in Social Care Awards.”

The winners of the awards will be announced at a black-tie award gala ceremony on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at the Hilton Bankside Hotel in London.