Specsavers Stranraer team support Doddie Foundation charity cycle with refreshments ahead of £24,000 fundraiser

The team at Specsavers Stranraer helped to warm-up and support a team of six cyclists, who completed a gruelling charity cycle from Stranraer to Edinburgh to raise funds for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store, located on George Street, met the cyclists ahead of their marathon bike ride, providing them with supplements such as protein bars and energy drinks to give them the necessary boost to start the 700-mile, four day journey, raising more than £24,000 for the foundation, which helps and supports those living with MND.

Starting from Stranraer, the cyclists were joined by former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright, as well as hundreds of other cyclists taking part in Doddie’s Grand Tour 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine Hawthorn, Director at Specsavers Stranraer, says: ‘As soon as we heard that the team were starting their fundraising journey in Stranraer, we were gearing to help get them started in any way we could.

The Specsavers Stranraer team greeted the cyclists ahead of their charity challenge.

‘It was great following the team along the way as they clocked in those miles and having them pop into all the various Specsavers stores along the way was fantastic for morale too. Getting to see them cross the finish line In Edinburgh was just incredible.

‘We are proud to support the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, and being able to help raise more than £24,000, with the total still increasing, is quite the achievement.’

The cycling team included Ian Hope, Stephen Melville, Bill Stewart, Peter Grewar, Michael Fotheringham and Adrian Ivory. Along with Michael Stephenson, husband of Jenny who is director of Specsavers Dundee, with Chris Jaggard and Neill Smith who joined the cyclists as part of the support team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doddie’s Grand Tour 2025 seen Rob Wainwright lead the core team from Dublin to Stranraer from Monday February 3 before meeting the rest of the cyclists, including the Specsavers team, at Stranraer, before then finishing in Scotland’s capital.

For more information on the Stranraer store, visithttps://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/stranraer or call on 01776 888 190.