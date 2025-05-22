Specsavers Home Visits team in the Scottish Borders take action to support customers with dementia

To coincide with Dementia Action Week (May 19 - 25), the Specsavers Home Visits team in the Scottish Borders has taken vital steps to support its customers living with dementia.

The full team has recently become qualified Dementia Friends, after completing a training course to professionally care for the eye health and hear care of customers who have the condition.

The Specsavers Home Visits team provides care to customers who, due to a multitude of reasons, are unable to pay a visit to a high street store to receive eye health and hearing services.

Lynne Seebaluck, director at Specsavers Home Visits that covers Edinburgh, the Lothians and the Scottish Borders, said: “By becoming Dementia Friends, our team feels more confident to ensure any customers living with dementia feel safe and are looked after in a sensitive way. We’re always keen to go the extra mile and support our local community, especially as we’re out visiting those directly in it.”

For more information about the Specsavers Home Visits team, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests/request-a-free-home-visit or call 0808 239 4492 to book a home visit.