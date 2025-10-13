SP Energy Networks prepares 3.5m homes and businesses, including the Borders, for adverse weather this winter

SP Energy Networks is planning to engage with 3.5 million homes and businesses, including customers across The Borders, over the coming weeks, as it helps local communities prepare for adverse weather ahead of winter.

This critical safety campaign forms part of a wider UK roll-out of communication to customers across Central & Southern Scotland, Cheshire, Merseyside, North & Mid Wales and North Shropshire, giving vital advice on how to stay safe and supported during a power cut.

By engaging with households, SP Energy Networks aims to help customers better understand what to do if the lights go out, who can access extra support through the free Priority Services Register, and the measures SP Energy Networks takes every day to keep communities safe and the power flowing.

Even though power cuts don’t happen often, being prepared can make all the difference. That’s why SP Energy Networks are sharing four simple steps everyone can take to prepare for a power cut.

SP Energy Networks Prepares 3.5m Homes and Businesses For Adverse Weather this Winter

To get prepared ahead of adverse weather, SP Energy Networks’ recommends:

1. Save the 105 number in your phone or write it down somewhere safe.

2. Keep a torch and some new batteries nearby.

3. Charge your phone and any power packs.

4. Have some extra blankets or warm clothes ready.

SP Energy Networks is also encouraging those who may need extra support in the event of a power cut – including people with medical equipment at home, those over 60, households with children under 5, or anyone who feels they could use additional support – to sign up to the Priority Services Register. This free service provides tailored help and proactive updates when there are problems in a customer’s area, as well as offering a 24/7 dedicated helpline number to contact.

Kendal Morris, Customer Services Director at SP Energy Networks, said: “At SP Energy Networks, keeping our customers safe and supported is our top priority. While power cuts are rare, being prepared can make a big difference. That’s why we’re delivering vital safety messaging directly to homes across The Borders to make sure everyone has clear, practical advice on what to do if the lights go out.

“From knowing the national 105 number to signing up for our free Priority Services Register, this vital information helps customers feel confident and reassured that they’re ready for any eventuality this winter.”

SP Energy Networks plans to distribute over 3.5 million leaflets directly to households and businesses. The distribution of these leaflets forms part of the company’s ongoing commitment to ensuring customers have the information they need to feel safe, supported, and prepared.

For more information and guidance on how to prepare for a power cut, visit: www.spenergynetworks.co.uk/powercut