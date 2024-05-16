Share Your Views on the Galashiels Business Improvement District Project

The event, held at the Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor centre on 22nd May between 2pm and 7pm, offers participants the chance to learn more about BIDs, their functions, and successful examples from other communities. Attendees will be encouraged to share their visions, concerns, and aspirations for Galashiels, contributing to the development of a comprehensive and inclusive business plan for the town's BID company.

BID for Galashiels project manager, Mags Fenner, said: "I would love to see a great turnout on May 22nd from both members of the public and the town’s businesses. The event gives us the opportunity to share more detail about BID for Galashiels, and gives attendees the opportunity to tell us what they would like the project to deliver for the town. I’m really looking forward to talking with people and hearing their ideas.”

The event is an opportunity to deliver on the commitment of the Project’s volunteer steering group to further community engagement and ensure that diverse voices are considered in the development of the business plan. Debbie Paterson, co-chair of the BID for Galashiels steering group said: “We believe that by coming together, we can create a vibrant and thriving Galashiels that meets the needs and aspirations of all its businesses and residents. Improving Galashiels is everyone’s business.”