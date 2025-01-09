Selkirk residents urged to have their say on proposals for former public toilets

Residents are being asked to submit their views to SBC.

​Scottish Borders Council is encouraging Selkirk residents to share their views on a proposal regarding the sale of the Scott’s Place public toilets.​

The General Store in Selkirk has put forward a plan to transform the former public toilets at Scott’s Place into a 'wee' re-use hub.

If approved, the purchase and refurbishment of the building will help divert items such as bric-a-brac, hardware, and textiles from landfill by offering them for reuse within the community.

Situated near other recycling facilities in a convenient car park location, the reuse hub would be an ideal spot for residents to drop off reusable items.

Those wishing to have their say have until Sunday, January 26, and can access the consultation at www.scotborders.gov.uk/consultations .

Councillor Simon Mountford, Executive Member for Planning and Community Assets, said: “The General Store in Selkirk has been a hub of activity, growing stronger since its inception three and a half years ago.

“I welcome this opportunity to repurpose the former public toilet building, and the idea of expanding the General Store’s operations is fantastic.

“I encourage everyone to take part in the consultation and share their feedback.”

Residents can also submit their comments via email to [email protected], or by post to the Communities & Partnerships Team at Council Headquarters, Newtown St Boswells, TD6 0SA.

All responses must include the respondent's name and address.