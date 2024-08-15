Sea, sand and accessibility in Coldingham

Enjoying a sunny day on the beach.

​A local charity has succeded in its mission in making Coldingham beach sand, sea and accessible to all.

The old adage that ‘life’s a beach’ hasn’t always been the case for people with disabilities. And feeling the sands between their toes or the cool salty waves lapping over their legs has been more than an uphill struggle – it’s been impossibility.

But that all changed thanks to the Coldingham Beach Wheelchair Project, spearheaded by the dedicated volunteers of Sea the Change, a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing accessibility at Coldingham Bay.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter

By providing beach wheelchairs, this project ensures that everyone, regardless of physical ability, can enjoy the beach and its surroundings.

The beach wheelchairs at Coldingham Bay.

The project has made significant strides in the local community by enhancing accessibility, providing specialised beach wheelchairs designed to navigate sandy and uneven terrains, making the beach accessible to individuals with mobility challenges

Now, people with disabilities no longer need to watch from afar as their families frolics on the beach – they can be part of the fun.

The charity hopes that by highlighting the importance of accessibility it will encourage other communities to adopt the same approach.

Ruth Devlin, volunteer and events coordinator at Sea The Change, said: “The Coldingham Beach Wheelchair Project is a vital resource that significantly enriches the lives of individuals and families in the community.

“By breaking down barriers and promoting inclusivity, the initiative not only provides access to the beach but also fosters a more compassionate and supportive community environment.”

This inspiring charity has addressed a wave of need along this beautiful bay on the East Berwickshire Coast.

And there are many families who can testify to that.

In recent feedback, one family reported: “Wonderful memories made - Nan hadn’t been on a beach for 10 years! Good information, friendly and helpful volunteers thank you!”

Another said: “We’ve had the most fantastic day, our daughter was really comfortable in the chair.”

What can you say – life’s a beach for all in Berwickshire!

For information on hiring the beach wheelchair, visit: www.seathechange.org.uk

​