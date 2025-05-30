SCOTTISH BORDERS (Berwickshire): Kirk Square Fair to unite townsfolk in Eyemouth

Locals soak up the sun at last year’s event in Kirk Square.

Organisers hope the sun puts its hat on!

Excitement and anticiptation is growing in Eyemouth as townsfolk look forward to an event which unites the whole community.

The Kirk Square Fair was a huge success when it returned last year after a four-year absence following Covid.

The annual food and drink, craft and music fair on the first Saturday in June showcases the superb produce and talents of the Eastern Scottish Borders.

ESP Cake Design will serve up a sweet treat.

At last year’s event more than one thousand attended, a number bolstered as a result of the sun putting its hat on.

Organisers are hoping the sun also shines on the event when it is staged in the town square on Saturday, June 7, from 11am to 4pm.

Eyemouth Herring Queen will open the fair and among the music on offer will be the always crowd-pleasing Frank Stride Quintet, with more than 20 stallholders, including, to name just a few, Truly Madly Silver, Shopafrolicks and ESP Cake Design.

Above all the event is an opportunity to bring townsfolk together.

Event organiser Susie Stewart, community development manager with The Splash Project, managed by Eyemouth Development Trust, said: “The fair had been held ever year in the past but when Covid came along it stopped, obviously, and Splash took it on again.

“Last year we put it on and it was absolutely fantastic and the weather helped so we decided we were going to do it every year. It’s been resurrected basically.

“It is such a vibrant community in Eyemouth and we’re working in partnership with a lot of people and local businesses and this is an event which really magnifies what the town is all about.

“There’s a lovely community feel and it is a free event as well, so we can make sure we are including everyone from all angles that can come along and enjoy themselves, come and meet friends, build relationships and just have a nice day.”

Splash delivers many projects through partrnership work in Eyemouth, with all initiatives based on the needs of the community.

The organisation runs a community larder in the parish church and a brunch hub in the town’s community centre, a Christmas hamper project, cooking in local primary schools, in addition to a plethora of other activities.