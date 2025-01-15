Scotmas secures £2.2 million investment to drive innovation in water disinfection technology

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scottish Borders-based, Scotmas, an industry leader in environmentally friendly water disinfection solutions, has secured £2.2 million in equity funding to support its international expansion plans.

Scotmas is a second-generation family-owned water treatment and disinfection firm based in Kelso in the Scottish Borders that employs 50 staff. Its core technology relates to the application of Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) as a method to control bacteria and other pathogens present in water and food contact surfaces across a variety of industries. The company’s systems currently treat over 2 billion litres of water per day, in markets as far afield as New Zealand, Dubai and Chile.

The deal includes investment from the Investment Fund for Scotland, managed by Maven Capital Partners and delivered by the British Business Bank, alongside investment from Scottish Enterprise. The funding is pivotal for Scotmas as the company continues to expand its global reach and enhance its product offerings.

When industries and communities worldwide face growing challenges related to water scarcity, exacerbated by climate change, Scotmas is at the forefront of delivering solutions that reduce water waste, improve public health, and enhance resource efficiency.

Scotmas CEO, Alistair Cameron, and Commercial Director, Nicola Cameron, in front of their advanced water disinfection equipment.

Scotmas is renowned for its innovative Chlorine Dioxide-based approach to water disinfection. This approach provides cost-effective and environmentally sustainable alternatives for water disinfection, supporting industries in achieving smarter, more sustainable operations aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"We are delighted to have secured this significant investment led by Maven, which highlights the strength of our technology and reinforces our vision for the future of water disinfection. This funding represents a tremendous opportunity to scale our operations, drive innovation through research and development, and deliver sustainable, cost-effective water treatment solutions to a growing global market,” said Alistair Cameron, CEO of Scotmas.

"As a company deeply rooted in the Scottish Borders, we take great pride in contributing to the local economy by creating high-quality jobs, apprenticeships, and career development opportunities. This investment is not just about the growth of Scotmas; it's also about fostering economic development in our community and tackling pressing global challenges like water stress and climate change.

With Maven's support, we are poised to expand our reach both locally and internationally, delivering world-class solutions that make a meaningful impact on peoples’ lives and the environment."

Maven's investment reflects confidence in Scotmas' proven track record and commitment to sustainability. The funding will also support Scotmas in addressing the growing demand for more intelligent water treatment solutions as industries worldwide strive to meet stringent regulatory requirements and environmental goals.

Alan Robertson, Partner at Maven, said: “Scotmas has grown to be the best-in-class provider of ClO₂ technology through years of R&D and academic partnerships. Its technology has solved safety and by-product concerns that have historically hampered the adoption of ClO₂ as a disinfectant of drinking and industrial water.

"There is a clear and increasing need for Scotmas’ services due to increasing global water demands and water quality regulations becoming more stringent. We’re delighted to back Alistair and the team at this point in the group’s growth journey as they embark on ambitious expansion plans to serve international markets.”

"This investment is not only a boost for Scotmas but also for the wider Scottish Borders community. As a business rooted in this region, we are deeply committed to creating high-quality jobs, apprenticeships, and meaningful career opportunities that contribute to the local economy," said Nicola Cameron, Scotmas' Commercial Director.

"By growing our team and nurturing talent here in the Borders, we aim to support the region's economic development while continuing to deliver world-class solutions that tackle global challenges like water stress and climate change. This development empowers us to scale our impact both locally and internationally."

The new year has already been a success for Scotmas, which successfully gained official certification as a B Corporation (B Corp). This certification brings Scotmas into a growing community of businesses dedicated to meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

"B Corp Certification represents more than an achievement; it's a promise to continuously improve, to challenge ourselves to do better for the world around us," commented Nicola Cameron.

With this new funding and B Corp status, Scotmas is well-positioned to continue its momentum, expand its impact, and advance its mission of delivering world-class water disinfection capabilities that make a difference.

Sarah Newbould, Senior Investment Manager, Nations and Regions Funds, at the British Business Bank, said: “Scotmas is a shining example of an ambitious Scottish business driving innovation on an international scale with its environmentally friendly water treatment technology.

"The team’s dedication to sustainability and addressing critical global challenges aligns seamlessly with the IFS mission to back businesses that deliver local economic growth and create jobs in the communities they serve. We are thrilled to support Scotmas as it continues to expand and solidify its position as a leader in water disinfection technology.”