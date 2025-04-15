Scotland’s hidden toilet tax revealed: How much your bathroom breaks are worth (and what they're paying for!)

Image Credits: Sanctuary Bathrooms

How much is your toilet time really worth? Scottish workers are making the most of their bathroom breaks, literally.

According to new research¹ from luxury bathroom retailer Sanctuary Bathrooms, employees in Scotland earn an average of £822.63 per year just from time spent on the toilet at work, the third highest of any UK region.

The research, which looks at the toilet earnings across different professions and regions, reveals just how much time Brits spend in the bathroom during working hours, and how it adds up financially.

Interestingly, the average UK worker visits the toilet 2.61 times per day, spending 3 minutes 43 seconds per visit² totalling over 40 hours over the course of a year, or an entire typical workweek spent on the toilet.

With an average yearly take-home salary of £38,315 in Scotland, that means Scottish workers are effectively earning just over £3.25 per working day while in the bathroom, totalling over £820 annually, which could fund 245 coffees (almost one for every working day of the year) or 151 pints, covering almost three Friday night drinks every week.

That time on the loo could also pay for over five years of Netflix, 17 months of gym membership, or even three weekend getaways to Europe for two, proving that toilet breaks might just be the most lucrative moments of the workday!

Scotland ranks third in the regional lavatory league

While Londoners make the most money while on the loo, annual toilet earnings in the North East are significantly lower, dropping to £708. Employees in the South East earn £838, followed by Scotland at £823, the North West at £755, and Wales at £736.

Regional annual toilet earnings:

London - £1018.86 South East - £838.15 Scotland - £822.63 East - £793.30 South West - £765.06 North West - £755.10 West Midlands - £750.12 Yorkshire and the Humber - £738.59 Northern Ireland - £738.10 Wales - £736.49 East Midlands - £729.40 North East - £707.65

Top job roles for toilet earnings

Some professions spend their time on the toilet more lucratively than others, with Executives and Senior Managers topping the charts, earning a staggering £1,614 per year during their toilet breaks.

Other top earners include:

Law enforcement: £1,374

Aviation: £1,362

IT professionals: £1,345

Healthcare workers: £1,291

Legal professionals: £1,275

On the other hand, hospitality and food service workers pocket a more modest £536 per year, while those in warehousing and logistics earn around £567.

The hidden perks of working from home

With more than half of Scottish workers (53%) working from home in some capacity, rising to 76% among those earning £40,000 or more annually, the actual time spent on the toilet during working hours could be even higher than reported.

Unlike in-office settings, where employees may feel pressure to keep breaks short, those working from home have more flexibility and may be sneaking in extra scrolling time on the loo. Without a manager keeping an eye on break times, remote workers could be taking longer or more frequent bathroom trips, meaning their real ‘toilet earnings’ might be even higher than the research suggests.

James Roberts, Director of Sanctuary Bathrooms comments: "Our research highlights a humorous yet very real aspect of modern working life. Whether it’s a quick freshen-up or a brief moment of solitude, bathroom breaks are an essential part of the working day. While it might not seem like much on a daily basis, those minutes spent in the loo can add up over the course of a year – with Scottish workers effectively earning over £820 just by taking a bathroom break.

“At Sanctuary Bathrooms, we understand that well-designed, comfortable facilities can make a genuine difference in the workplace. Although employers might initially grimace at the idea of paid bathroom time, investing in quality facilities can boost motivation and job satisfaction, ultimately benefitting both staff and business in the long run.”

