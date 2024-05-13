Schoolgirl Raises Money and Hope For Men’s Mental Health.
Andy’s Man Club is a UK-wide initiative aimed at preventing male suicide by providing free peer-to-peer support groups and online resources. Their mission revolves around breaking the stigma surrounding men's mental health and fostering open conversations to support men in need. With a club meeting every Monday at Netherdale from 7pm for males aged 18 and above, the organisation offers vital support to those struggling with their mental well-being.
Esme's journey to support this cause began with a simple yet powerful desire to make a difference. Witnessing the impact of mental health struggles first-hand within her family, she felt compelled to take action through a range of fundraising efforts including an in-school pyjama day which attracted strong support from pupils and families linked to the school.
Through her efforts, Esme managed to raise more than £1000 and, crucially, raise awareness of the need for male mental health to be discussed in a supportive environment. Throughout her campaign Esme and her mother emphasised the importance of destigmatising conversations around the issue and the need for accessible support services like Andy’s Man Club in areas such as the Scottish Borders.
Burgh Primary Deputy Head Emma Armstrong said: ‘Esme’s unwavering commitment to this cause has not only raised funds but also increased awareness about the importance of mental health support, especially among men. Esme's actions serve as a shining example of the positive impact that one person can have on their community. By channelling her empathy and energy into meaningful action, she has contributed to a cause that fosters hope. In a time where mental health awareness is more critical than ever, Esme’s actions resonate deeply and remind us all of the power of empathy and solidarity in creating a brighter, more supportive future for everyone. As we celebrate Esme’s achievements, let us also pledge to continue supporting initiatives that promote mental health awareness and provide vital support to those in need.’
Chair of Burgh Primary Parent Council Dave Scott said: ‘Esme has been such an inspiration to everyone involved with Burgh and her campaigning certainly made me think about the issue so I signed up for Live Borders ‘Headstrong’ training which helps you understand the issue in much greater detail. There are so many groups and people out there who want to help and I hope any man in our community who is going through a difficult time can take her advice and seek out the help and support they both need and deserve.’