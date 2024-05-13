Schoolgirl Raises Money and Hope For Men’s Mental Health.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The commitment of a Galashiels school girl to supporting mental health in the Borders has inspired her local community to dig deep to support a charity deliver help to those who need it in Galashiels.Esme Kitson, a student at Burgh PS, has been actively fundraising for Andy’s Man Club, a men's mental health charity which holds a special place in her heart over the last few months.

Andy’s Man Club is a UK-wide initiative aimed at preventing male suicide by providing free peer-to-peer support groups and online resources. Their mission revolves around breaking the stigma surrounding men's mental health and fostering open conversations to support men in need. With a club meeting every Monday at Netherdale from 7pm for males aged 18 and above, the organisation offers vital support to those struggling with their mental well-being.

Esme's journey to support this cause began with a simple yet powerful desire to make a difference. Witnessing the impact of mental health struggles first-hand within her family, she felt compelled to take action through a range of fundraising efforts including an in-school pyjama day which attracted strong support from pupils and families linked to the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through her efforts, Esme managed to raise more than £1000 and, crucially, raise awareness of the need for male mental health to be discussed in a supportive environment. Throughout her campaign Esme and her mother emphasised the importance of destigmatising conversations around the issue and the need for accessible support services like Andy’s Man Club in areas such as the Scottish Borders.

Esme has raised over £1,000 to date.

Burgh Primary Deputy Head Emma Armstrong said: ‘Esme’s unwavering commitment to this cause has not only raised funds but also increased awareness about the importance of mental health support, especially among men. Esme's actions serve as a shining example of the positive impact that one person can have on their community. By channelling her empathy and energy into meaningful action, she has contributed to a cause that fosters hope. In a time where mental health awareness is more critical than ever, Esme’s actions resonate deeply and remind us all of the power of empathy and solidarity in creating a brighter, more supportive future for everyone. As we celebrate Esme’s achievements, let us also pledge to continue supporting initiatives that promote mental health awareness and provide vital support to those in need.’