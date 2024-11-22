Rugby club’s toilet take-over will need a legal conversion

SBC’s legal team is now working on the application.

Court apperance over rugby club bid.

A Borders rugby club’s proposed takeover of a former council-run toilet block will need a legal conversion, it has emerged.

The future of the currently-closed toilets in Kelso’s Croft Park have been uncertain for three years after closure was agreed.

Various options, including demolition and a community acquisition, were considered until it was agreed in principle that Kelso Rugby Football Club takeover the running of the facility.

Kelso Common Good Sub-Committee accepted the proposal at a meeting in September last year.

When committee members reconvened on Tuesday, November 19, they were informed that a meeting was recently held between Scottish Borders Council’s estates team and the rugby club.

The terms of the lease to the club and the requirements of a public consultation are still being considered.

But it now appears that SBC will need to make an application to the Sheriffs Court for legal approval of the request for the 20-year lease being sought by the rugby club.

SBC’s legal team is now working on that application.