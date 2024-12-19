RoSPA joins calls to #TakeAnotherLook for motorcyclists

Amidst an accelerating “accident crisis”, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has thrown its weight behind the motorcycling road safety campaign #TakeAnotherLook.

Motorcycle casualties in Scotland rose from 467 in 2022 to 473 in 2023, including 26 fatalities and 292 serious injuries.

Motorcyclists account for 18% of fatalities on Scottish roads but represent less than 1% of road users.

Acclaimed for pioneering vital safety measures like seatbelt laws and the cycling proficiency programme, RoSPA has joined forces with Motorcycle Law Scotland (MLS) and actor Sam Heughan to call on all road users to stop and look again for motorcyclists at junctions.

This campaign comes as RoSPA intensifies its efforts for a cohesive National Accident Prevention Strategy to tackle the staggering 20,000 preventable deaths in the UK each year, which cost the economy an estimated £12 billion in lost working days and medical care. In Scotland, new figures released by the Department of Transport reveal more than 2,000 people were killed or seriously injured in road traffic accidents, a rise of 7% since 2022.

Sam Heughan supports the #TakeAnotherLook campaign

Caitlin Taylor, Road Safety Manager at RoSPA said: “We are seeing a growing accident crisis, with road traffic collisions accounting for up to 12% of all preventable accidents. These inevitably have tragic consequences. Inattention costs lives. #TakeAnotherLook aligns with RoSPA’s broader mission to reduce accidental injuries and fatalities, and we offer our full support to the campaign.”

Launched by three women who lost their partners to motor vehicle collisions, #TakeAnotherLook has brought renewed focus to motorcyclist safety. Their stories reveal the devastating human toll of preventable mistakes at junctions and underscore the need for heightened awareness among drivers.

The campaign calls for greater government intervention to tackle the preventable causes of such road traffic collisions, particularly at junctions, which remain one of the most dangerous locations for motorcyclists.

Thomas Mitchell, partner at Motorcycle Law Scotland, who have managed the campaign on behalf of the women founders, said: “The figures are stark, and behind every number is a human story of loss, grief, and trauma. Many of these tragedies are entirely preventable if drivers take just a second longer to scan their surroundings and be mindful of motorcyclists. That’s why campaigns like #TakeAnotherLook are so critical. Motorcycling is a joy and a necessity for so many people, but it shouldn’t come at such a high risk.”

#TakeAnotherLook is endorsed and supported by the BMF (British Motorcyclists Federation), Motorcycle Action Group (MAG), IAM RoadSmart, Biker Down Scotland, Road Peace, the National Motorcyclists’ Council, Motorcycle Law Scotland (MLS) and Honda. MLS is also taking the women’s campaign directly to the Scottish government to drive a change in attitudes towards motorcyclists.

Check out: www.TakeAnotherLook.co.uk to learn more about the campaign.