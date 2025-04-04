Registrations open for Cerebra’s 2,500km Relay Your Way

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Registrations have opened for Britain’s most inclusive relay across Scotland, England and Wales.

Relay Your Way, a 2,500km relay from Glasgow to Windsor, will unite thousands to raise awareness, spark conversations, and champion the rights of disabled young people through the power of sport.

The relay will be travelling from Newcastle to Middlesborough between Monday, June 9, and Tuesday, June 10, with registrations now open to everyone who would like to participate.

Cerebra, the national UK charity dedicated to supporting children who have a neurological condition, created Relay Your Way to promote inclusivity in sports and ensure that no child is left on the sidelines.

Over 33 days, from Glasgow to Windsor, the relay will journey through towns and cities, bringing together thousands of people in a celebration of accessibility, adventure and inclusion.

The relay will bring excitement, energy, and celebration to communities across the UK. With relay stages ranging from a gentle 200-metre walk to an 80-kilometre cycling challenge, there are opportunities for everyone to take part across the country, regardless of ability.

One of the eager participants is 13-year-old Imogen Ashwell-Rice, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth. Imogen has worked closely with Cerebra’s Innovation Centre since she was just a year old. Their specialist engineers have designed bespoke equipment to help her enjoy activities from horse riding to triathlons and even climb Pen y Fan. Now, she’s ready to take on a new challenge with the relay.

Imogen’s mum, Catherine, said: “Cerebra created an adapted wheelchair for Imogen when she was one.

“That’s led on to everything that Imogen does now. She now does a lot of wheelchair racing and last year won the Mini London Marathon.

“Had she not had those opportunities from Cerebra to use a wheelchair very early on in her development, she might not be where she is today in terms of sport either.

“They are just generally a fantastic charity. It’s lovely to be able to say to somebody who needs a bespoke item, contact Cerebra and they’ll help you.”

The event promises to be a game-changer for inclusive sport in the UK. As the countdown to June 3 begins, communities are being encouraged to sign up and be part of a movement where everyone has a place.

Jess Camburn-Rahmani, CEO at Cerebra, said: “Cerebra is thrilled to announce Relay Your Way, a celebration of the power of sport, adventure and play to bring people of all abilities together. The personal challenge and joy of participating should be available to every child, and this relay is a powerful statement that no one should be left out.

“But this is more than just a relay. It’s a nationwide movement for inclusion, change, and celebration. Whether you take part, cheer from the sidelines, or donate, you’ll be helping to create a world where all young people are fully included, supported, and celebrated.”

Dr Ross Head, Cerebra Innovation Centre Lead, said: “The Cerebra Innovation Centre will celebrate its twentieth anniversary in 2025. From humble beginnings, we have found creative solutions to help thousands of children interact with the world around them.

“Whether it’s an adapted bike, a paddle board or a device to help a child throw a ball for their dog, each product has a real impact on a child’s life. We might only make one or two of each item, or we might produce hundreds, but they are so well used because it meets a real need for that child.

“Relay Your Way offers an opportunity to see all our adapted transport solutions out in the world, enabling children to take part in physical activity.”

To register and find out more, visit the Relay Your Way website www.relayyourway.org