Radisson Blu Hotel Glasgow announces exciting partnership with King’s Theatre
Radisson Blu Hotel Glasgow is proud to announce its new partnership with one of Scotland’s most iconic cultural institutions, King’s Theatre, Glasgow. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Radisson Blu Hotel Glasgow’s ongoing commitment to becoming a central hub for Glasgow’s vibrant arts and culture scene.
Located in the city centre, Radisson Blu Hotel Glasgow has recently undergone a £15m refurbishment and now offers enhanced stylish, modern accommodation and five-star service. This partnership with King’s Theatre, a cornerstone of Glasgow’s artistic heritage which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, further strengthens the hotel’s role as a getaway to the city’s cultural scene.
With deep roots in Glasgow’s history, The King’s has been a vital part of the city for decades, presenting critically acclaimed plays, first class musicals and notably, its beloved family pantomimes. This year marks a special milestone for the theatre as it celebrates 60 years of its famous pantomime, supported locally by Radisson Blu Hotel Glasgow.
To commemorate the diamond anniversary, King’s Theatre will extend its pantomime season, featuring Peter Pan and starring Scottish favourites Elaine C Smith and Johnny Mac across 71 performances.
Hina Rubbani-Mills, General Manager of Radisson Blu Glasgow, said: “We’re proud to partner with the iconic King’s Theatre, especially during such a significant anniversary for the venue and its pantomime tradition. With its deep roots in Glasgow’s cultural history, this collaboration will allow us to offer guests a truly immersive experience, where world-class hospitality meets the city’s artistic spirit.
“At Radisson Blu Glasgow, we strive to be more than just a place to stay — we’re becoming a gateway to the best of what Glasgow has to offer. From exclusive theatre packages to themed experiences, this partnership reinforces our vision of providing unforgettable, culturally enriched stays. We look forward to this exciting journey with King’s Theatre and to celebrating Glasgow’s dynamic creativity together.”
James Haworth, Theatre Director at Glasgow Theatres, said: "We’re delighted that this year’s pantomime will be supported locally by Radisson Blu Hotel Glasgow.
“Peter Pan is the perfect festive treat for all the family. We look forward to working in partnership with the team at Radisson Blu Hotel Glasgow to help us create an unforgettable experience for audiences at the King’s Theatre, Glasgow as we celebrate 60 years of panto.”
For more information, please visit: https://www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-glasgow.