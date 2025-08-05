QMU drama graduates take centre stage at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Lukca Best, from the Scottish Borders, and Gabriela Krumova, originally from Bulgaria, are recent graduates of Queen Margaret University (QMU), Edinburgh who have transformed their student passion into a professional platform by founding their own theatre company with support from QMU. The pair graduated in July with a BA (Hons) in Drama.

Their journey began in 2023 when QMU’s Emerging Creatives Fund provided support for students to showcase their work at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. For Gabriela and Lukca, this opportunity became the catalyst for launching Mon Espoir Theatre Company – a company founded on the belief that theatre can inspire change and spark meaningful conversation.

The company debuted two original productions at the Fringe in 2024. Building on that success, they received further support from the Santander Enterprise Fund, facilitated by QMU, and are returning to the Festival in 2025 with two brand new shows. One of their latest productions explores the timely issue of media overconsumption – a theme that reflects their commitment to addressing contemporary challenges through art.

Reflecting on the experience, Gabriela said: “The Festival gives us a real-world platform to develop our production skills and connect with the wider creative industry. It’s a dynamic bridge between our academic training and the professional stage we’re stepping onto.

“The lecturers at QMU do their work with such love and passion – I’ve never had more inspiring teachers. Their support has been invaluable.”

Lukca, who also teaches drama at Borders Youth Theatre, added: “Everything started with a shared passion to perform Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman. That experience sparked something much bigger – the desire to explore new stories and bring our own creative vision to life. That’s how Mon Espoir was born.

“Since then, we’ve taken our work to Duns Play Fest three years in a row, toured across Scotland, and now we’re preparing for another Fringe run, a Scottish tour, and even a Halloween special. None of this would’ve been possible without the incredible support from QMU – from the funding we have received, to the amazing lecturers who believed in us every step of the way. The encouragement and belief they’ve shown us is exactly what every aspiring performer hopes for. The creative community we’ve built, and the mentorship we’ve received, make the future feel exciting rather than daunting.”

The duo plan to kick off another Scottish tour after this year’s Fringe, starting in Galashiels, Lukca’s hometown.

Gabriela and Lukca celebrated their graduation on 8th July at QMU’s second summer ceremony, an occasion made even more memorable by the presence of the University’s newly appointed Chancellor – entrepreneur and Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant – as well as honorary graduates Ashley Jensen, star of BBC’s Shetland, and Shona McCarthy, former CEO of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.

Find out more about Mon Espoir Theatre Company and their 2025 Fringe shows on their instagram page - @mon_espoir_theatre

QMU’s Development and Alumni Team offers a range of funding opportunities to support students and graduates, including the Emerging Creatives Fund. Find out more on the QMU website.